By Eric Dehm

They loved rooting for the Chicago Cubs, talking about the top movies of their day, and sharing memories of their childhood. The Eydes of Rockford, Illinois were in many ways a typical American family, and like many families of their era three of the four Eyde boys went off to take part in World War II.

The story of the Eyde brothers, as told through hundreds of recently discovered letters sent between them, is the subject of Washington Post national security writer Dan Lamothe’s “Brothers In Arms” and the accompanying podcast series “Letters From War” that features four modern-day veterans giving voice to words written by the brothers.

It’s a good read even before you get to the actual letters. Even the story of how they were found sounds like it was lifted from a Hollywood screenplay. It starts with a veteran and businessman named Joe Alosi in Arizona reaching out to the Post in 2016.

“He was in a business where he did a lot of second-hand shop type of work,” Lamothe said during an appearance on The Morning Briefing. “He put in a bid on a storage unit that had been abandoned essentially. He opened it up and there was a series of tupperware containers, large plastic containers in the center of an otherwise empty unit and inside were something to the effect of six, seven, eight hundred letters all from one family. Sort of abandoned and no real sense for how they got there or whether anybody was left.”

Lamothe, while working on other stories began reading the letters, and trying to find out more about the Eydes. He says it wasn’t easy as all of the brothers had passed away, with none having children.

Frank, the eldest Eyde brother Frank joined the Marine Corps in ’39.

Sanford, the second oldest, was the only brother not to serve after receiving a deferment due to his job as a carpenter.

Ralph enlisted in the Army in ’41 and appears to have been the one who collected the letters.

Baby brother John served in the Army Air Service on the advice of his brother Ralph who told him to avoid the infantry.

Those are the basics, but the details Lamothe uncovered through the letters, official documents, and speaking to those who knew the brothers are astounding.

Ralph was wounded in action twice during the war and later in life would work for the government and was very secretive about what he did. This could be explained by his obituary, which claimed that he worked for the CIA.

Frank saw combat, was court-martialed for going UA and suffered for much of his life from mental health issues, before apparently finding some solace after falling in love with another man.

John was the life of the party until tragically passing away at an early age.

And the interesting stories uncovered by Lamothe don’t end with the brothers. Their cousin Edythe Eyde, who corresponded with the brothers regularly, is credited under her nom de plume Lisa Ben as having created the first Lesbian-focused publication in the country.

The story of the Eydes is unique and enthralling, one that could have been lost entirely had things gone just a little differently. Add that to the manner in which the Eyde trove was found and one might wonder what else might be out there?

What portals through time that might provide insight into the lives of the veterans of generations past might be still unknown, undiscovered, and in danger of being discarded? None of that is lost on Dan Lamothe.

“One of the pieces to this project now that we’ve pushed out this big piece is trying to assess what else is out there,” Lamothe said.

“In the last few days we’ve had probably a dozen people come to us with various things… we need to sort through all that. Accounts going back to World War I, Vietnam, I mean really a huge mix. I’ll be fascinated to see where that goes.”

To hear the full interview with Lamothe, you can click stream it below or click the share button and then select “download” to listen later.

