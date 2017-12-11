By Matt Saintsing

Back pain in the veteran community is unfortunately all too common. It doesn’t take that long of a stroll down memory lane to think about some of the daily duties that causes back pain to emerge later in life.

But, the good news is that a new study suggests chiropractic care may help, and the better news is there is already federal legislation to make chiropractic services more standard in the VA.

A new study finds that women veterans, one of the fastest growing populations receiving treatment through the VA, experience less back pain when they sought out chiropractic care.

“Although further research is warranted,” the study says, “chiropractic care may be of value in contributing to the pain management needs of this unique patient population.”

Published in the Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics, the study notes that back pain, and other forms of musculoskeletal injuries, are some of the most common ailments among women vets. The study also finds that women veterans, on average, access the VA more frequently than their male counterparts.

“Chiropractic’s non-drug, non-addictive and noninvasive approach to pain management can help alleviate disabling pain and improve function,” says ACA President David Herd, DC. “That’s why chiropractors are an important part of the health care team in the VA.”

Currently, chiropractic care is available at half of the major VA medical facilities in the US.

Efforts to expand chiropractic care to veterans has recently gained new steam as Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA), ranking member of the Veterans Subcommittee on Health, and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), have thrown their support behind H.R. 103, the Chiropractic Care Available to All Veterans Act.

The bill would require chiropractic services to be offered at all VA medical centers, and include chiropractic care as a standard benefit for veterans using the VA. Companion legislation is in the Senate.

