By: Kaylah Jackson

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — The last living member of a pioneering unit that paved the way for the U.S. military’s first black paratroopers has died at age 96.

During the 1940s twenty African-American men were ordered to Fort Benning, Georgia to become trained parachutists. Clarence Beavers joined the segregated U.S. Army in 1941, eventually becoming a Sergeant, reported by Newsday.

In 1944, he, along with a few other were part of a test platoon for airborne training. Beavers, along with 16 others passed and created what became known as the all-black 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, more commonly referred to as the “Triple Nickles.”

Beavers, originally from Harlem and who lived in Huntington Station on Long Island, was the last of the original 17. The A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home in Huntington Station, New York, says Beavers died Dec. 4.

Their nickname, derived from Old English, was indicative of the numerical designation and the selection of 17 of the original 20-member “colored test platoon” from the 92nd Infantry (Buffalo) Division. While they didn’t serve in WWII, their service was still vital. Instead they were tasked with finding Japanese balloon bombs across the Pacific Northwest.

They were also assigned to 9th Services Command, trained by the U.S. Forest Service, becoming history’s first military “smokejumpers,” parachuting into a remote areas to combat wildfires.

For more information about the the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, visit their association’s website.

Connect: @Kaylahchanel | Kaylah@connectingvets.com