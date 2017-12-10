The holiday season can be a difficult time for many veterans and their family members. So let this serve as a friendly reminder that help is just a phone call away.

Health care company Cigna offers a “Veteran Support Line,” available every day, 24/7 to all veterans, their family and caregivers regardless if they are Cigna customers or have any veteran benefits.

When veterans call 855-244-6211, a team of behavioral health advocates will help them find local support and resources for whatever they need, including transportation, financial assistance, housing, and healthcare.

“When we thought about the veterans—and we knew that there would be a variety of issues for them and their families—the first thing that we are here to do when they call that line is really provide advocacy to them, to listen,” said Karen Cierzan, vice president of clinical operations for Cigna behavioral health.

The goal of the support line for the next year, Cierzan said, is to provide the support and to see if they are providing it well as well as continue to evolve the program as they learn more about what veterans are asking for.

Cigna also offers a free, weekly program called “Mindfulness for Vets” to help manage pain and stress, as well as encourage general wellness.

Exclusively for veterans, these call-in sessions are every Tuesday at 4 p.m. central time. Call 1-888-244-6260 and enter in passcode 536435 to join.

For a veteran’s family and caregiver, they can call Cigna’s Mindfulness Drop-in sessions, open to everyone, Mondays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. central time at 1-888-244-6260 and entering in passcode 388032.

