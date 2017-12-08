By Matt Saintsing

More than 1,300 members of the California National Guard have been mobilized to help fight rapidly growing wildfires that have already engulfed more than 100,000 acres in Southern California.

The recently activated forces are providing security in addition to overhead support with multiple airborne assets such as the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle and RC-26 reconnaissance aircraft to track the existing fires and detect new ones.

Ground forces including vehicles used in high-water operations and military trucks will be used to navigate the scorched terrain.

Additionally, two C-130Js firefighting aircraft and six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters are flying support missions, including search and rescue.

After dropping 6,000 gallons of retardant on the #Libertyfire both #MAFFS4 & #MAFFS6 are home safe for the night. We will be ready for any order from @CAL_FIRE tomorrow! @theCaGuard pic.twitter.com/TfydcKa2Gy — 146thAirliftWing (@146AirliftWing) December 8, 2017

On Tuesday, California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in several Southern California counties including Ventura and Los Angeles. San Diego, Santa Barbara counties joined that list Thursday.

California announced an initial 65 guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing would be called up and sent to Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Oxnard.

The National Guard Bureau announced on Friday that 20,000 homes are threatened and more than 195,000 people are under evacuation orders.

