WASHINGTON—Congress passed a deal Thursday night that will avoid a government shutdown by extending government funding for two more weeks.

The Washington Post is reporting that the new continuing resolution deal will keep the government funded until Dec. 22.

The Department of Defense this week has been calling on Congress to pass an FY18 appropriation bill before the current continuing resolution would have run out at 12:01 am Saturday morning.

“To be very clear, continuing resolutions are wasteful and inefficient. Continuing resolutions immediately disrupt training, imped readiness recovery, delay maintenance and pose uncertainty on the workforce and induce inefficient and constrained contracting practices,” said Pentagon spokesman Army Col. Robert Manning Tuesday.

“The longer they last, the more damage that they do.”

A government shutdown for the Department of Defense would be “destructive,” David Norquist, the DoD’s comptroller, told reporters Thursday before the deal passed.

Not only would military personnel—including those fighting overseas– not be paid until the shutdown is over, but “simple things like death benefits to families of military members killed in the line of duty. We’re not allowed to make those payments until the shutdown ends,” he said.

For civilians, depending on whether their job is an ‘accepted activity’ such as the protection of property and life, they will not come to work.

This could also include contractors, even if their contract is funded, “if the government oversight is not considered an accepted service,” Norquist said.

“So the disruption of this ripples through the organization and is very destructive.”

