Happy Birthday Private Hendrix!

By Phil Briggs

Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 75th birthday this week.

Although everyone knows him as one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time, Hendrix enlisted with the 101st Airborne Division as an alternative to serving prison time for riding in stolen cars.

My favorite part of his service story is envisioning a young Hendrix reporting for duty to the 101st Airborne Division and stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Luckily in November 1961, fellow serviceman Billy Cox heard Hendrix playing guitar and “he was impressed by the proficient playing, which he described as a combination of John Lee Hooker and Beethoven”.

The two jammed and performed at local clubs as a band called the Casuals.

He was discharged in May of 1962 for “behavioral problems”.

Although he was not the greatest soldier, by putting down a rifle and picking up an axe, he started a revolution that has rocked our world ever since.

Rock on Jimi, rock on.