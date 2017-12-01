Are you Connecting Vets’ next leader?

Get your résumé ready… we’re hiring for the position of Executive Producer!
If you’re a content matter expert in military culture and have a strong understanding of the challenges facing veterans and their family members, we want to talk to you.
This is a player-coach position, and the ideal candidate will bring storytelling brilliance to existing and emerging platforms — with relentless emphasis on getting our content in front of as many vets as possible.
Day-to-day responsibilities include:
** Running daily editorial meetings
** Contributing compelling content to all platforms
** Mentoring and managing 10 multimedia journalists
If you’re ready to lead our team to greatness, apply here.
Good luck!