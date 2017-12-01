A final salute to November’s #VetBeard challenge

Starting Oct. 31, the men of ConnectingVets undertook a month-long challenge to grow the best veteran beard or #VetBeard.

We took (almost) daily photos of the journey and listened intently as they described the experience of being baby-faced once again, the discomfort of sleeping with the new beard growth, and the slow, agonizing process of facial hair growth.

Here is a recap of their journey and we wish them all the best in their continued pursuit of the best veteran beard, or in Jonathan’s case, the hassle-free life of being bald.



Jake

Eric

Matt

Jonathan

And follow the journey again with our videos documenting it from the beginning.