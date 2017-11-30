Are all men perverts? Sexual harassment from the vet perspective

By Phil Briggs

Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly, Louis CK, Charlie Rose and now Matt Lauer. The amount of sexual harassment being exposed is enough to make you wonder- Are all men perverts?

Why would successful, powerful men would risk it all, by making inappropriate sexual advances?

Each time we see a celebrity, politician or pillar of our community get caught up in one of these cases, it creates more questions than answers.

And how do Veterans view this issue?

To get some answers, we asked ourselves, in a candid conversation between Web Editor Kaylah Jackson, Producer Jake Hughes and VetStory host Phil Briggs.

The answers we found might surprise you …

Hear the full podcast here: