Al Franken accused of groping soldier on USO tour in 2003

Filed Under: Al Franken, Army veteran, groping, inappropriate touching, Kuwait, Matt Saintsing, Stephanie Kemplin
franken Al Franken accused of groping soldier on USO tour in 2003

Sen. Al Franken, (D-MN) speaks to the media after returning back to work in the Senate on Capitol Hill on November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Franken took questions from reporters outside of his office in light of the multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

By Matt Saintsing

A U.S. Army veteran has alleged Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) of groping her more than a decade ago while she was deployed to Kuwait.

CNN reported Thursday that Stephanie Kemplin, 41, of Maineville, Ohio met Franken while he was on a USO tour in December 2003. Franken was a comedian at the time. She is the fifth woman in recent weeks to accuse the Senator of inappropriate touching.

A spokesperson for Franken told CNN Wednesday that the senator “has never intentionally engaged in this kind of conduct.” Franken has previously welcomed an investigation into multiple accusations.

Kemplin, a self-proclaimed fan of “Saturday Night Live,” according to CNN, claims Franken touched her right breast. “He kept his hand all the way over on my breast,” she told CNN.

“I’ve never had a man put their arm around me and then cup my breast. So he was holding my breast on the side.”

At a news conference on Capitol Hill this week, Franken said “If you had asked me two weeks ago, would any woman come forward with an allegation like this, I would have said no.”

“And so I cannot speculate. This has been a shock and it’s been extremely humbling. I am embarrassed. I feel ashamed.”

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com

Listen Live