Soldiers’ Angels lends a helping hand

By: Kaylah Jackson

“As I was leaving the room, the door pulled back opened and I thought ‘oh gosh what did I do?’ and he came out and he had tears in his eyes. He was a Vietnam vet and he said no one had ever thanked him for his service, let alone given him something to show their appreciation for what he had done, for the sacrifices that he made.”

Vicki Sarracino, started as a volunteer conducting patient visits in the the VA hospital, delivering handmade blankets, dinners, and lunches to veterans in need and is currently the Senior Director of Field Operations for Soldiers’ Angels

Soldiers’ Angels is a non profit that supports military, their families, and veterans in a variety of ways and provides tons of opportunities to volunteer as well. Their most recent endeavor, their Mobile Food Distribution programs which provide food assistance to low-income, at-risk, and homeless veterans in cities across the United States

“We help 200 veteran families with 50 pounds of food in 5 different locations now across he nation, we hope to grow that program. This last week in Atlanta, we provided hams and turkeys and numerous other food items. We were able to serve over 200 veteran families. ” said Sarracino

Soldiers’ Angels have a variety of programs that span from active-duty and family support, to veteran and wounded and ill service member support. From letter writing and care package teams to homeless veteran stand downs and holiday partners, Soldiers’ Angels has made it a point to try to make every person who has ever worn the uniform feel appreciated.

During the holiday season they open their adopt a family and stocking programs. Volunteers can host a military family or donate items so the Soldiers’ Angels teams can deliver holiday stockings to those in a VA hospital.

Military members and veterans deserve support year round, and especially during the holidays and the organization is always looking for dedicated and compassionate individuals to join one of their many serving teams.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Soldiers’ Angels, check out their webpage here.

Connect: @Kaylahchanel | Kaylah@connectingvets.com