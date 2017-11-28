VetBeard: Marine veteran talks Spec Ops, Breaking Bad and Stubble & Stache

By Phil Briggs

In the latest VetStory podcast, we conclude our series on #VetBeard with Nick Karnaze.

After returning from Afghanistan, Nick Karnaze, Marine Special Operations Command combat veteran, learned that his MARSOC teammate Justin Hansen was killed in action.

In honor of Justin, Nick grew out his beard for the funeral.

And from those initial itchy days, his beard grew from purpose to passion.

He eventually grew into stubble & stache, a full line of men’s grooming products, dedicated to his warrior brother and helping men everywhere, realize their dream of badass beards.

Listen to the full podcast below: