North Korea launches first missile in over 2 months

By Caitlin M. Kenney

WASHINGTON–A U.S. official says North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said Tuesday that “at approximately 1:30 pm eastern standard time we detected a probable missile launch from North Korea. We are in the process of assessing the situation.”

Manning also said there was no threat to U.S. forces.

It would be the first North Korean missile test since it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sept. 15 that flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean.

"The missile flew over Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido and fell into the Pacific Ocean," reports Japanese news outlet NHK (@NHKWORLD_News). — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 28, 2017



Additional reporting by The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Connect: @CaitlinMKenney | Caitlin@ConnectingVets.com