Navy Football unveils Badass ‘Blue Angel’ uniforms for Army match-up

By Matt Saintsing

The annual Army vs. Navy football game is one of the most anticipated college games of the year.

When the Navy Midshipmen take to the gridiron against the Army’s Black Knights on December 9th for the 118th match-up, they’ll be sporting new threads that honors the Navy’s leading flight demonstration squadron—the Blue Angels.

Designed by Under Armour, the uniform features “Blue Angel” blue with “Insignia” yellow stripes, the official colors of the elite aviation team. The Midshipmen’s hand-painted helmets will feature six FA-18 Hornets, in a Flying V, also known as delta formation.

Additionally, a U.S. flag will be featured on the sleeve, same as the Blue Angel flight suits.

Are you ready for #ArmyNavy? @NavyFB will be wearing Blue Angels-inspired uniforms for the 118th Army-Navy Game! pic.twitter.com/qndiFz1tcQ — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) November 27, 2017

The Army, sponsored by Nike, has yet to unveil their uniforms designs. Each year, both teams reveal special uniforms for the iconic game.

The Midshipmen lead the all-time series 60-49-7, but last year their 14-game win streak was shattered when Army won 21-17 in Baltimore.

