If you’re shipping presents to someone who’s deployed, here are your deadlines

Get your packages in the mail by these dates if you want to make sure friends, relatives or loved ones get the loot that you’ve so carefully picked out to bring some holiday cheer!

AE ZIP Codes 090 – 098 (Except 093):

Priority Express Mail Military Service – shipping deadline of Dec. 16

First Class and Priority Mail (letters, cards and packages) – shipping deadline of Dec. 11

AE ZIP 093:

Priority Express Mail Military Service – no shipping deadline

First Class and Priority Mail (letters, cards and packages) – shipping deadline of Dec. 4

AE ZIP 340

Priority Express Mail Military Service – shipping deadline of Dec. 16

First Class and Priority Mail (letters, cards and packages) – shipping deadline of Dec. 11

AE ZIPs 962 – 966

Priority Express Mail Military Service – shipping deadline of Dec. 16

First Class and Priority Mail (letters, cards and packages) – shipping deadline of Dec. 11

Domestic Mail (any U.S. address that’s not an APO/FPO:

Priority Express Mail Military Service – shipping deadline of Dec. 22

First Class – shipping deadline of Dec. 19

International First Class Packages and Priority mail to Africa, Central and South America – shipping deadline of Nov. 30

International First Class Packages and Priority Mail to Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East – shipping deadline Dec. 7

