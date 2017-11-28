Giving back to veterans on #GivingTuesday

By: Kaylah Jackson

We all know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday…but what about #GivingTuesday? In true holiday spirit, it’s important to take the time to give back, especially to those to give so much of themselves, considerably the veteran community. This national day of giving is a great opportunity to donate to organizations that support military veterans and their families. If you’re still searching for a group, check out this list.

The Women For Military Service In America Memorial is the only memorial of it’s kind in the U.S. that commemorates the service of all women who have ever served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Call of Duty Endowment partners with other veteran service organizations to give them the tools to reach the veteran community and give them the training to run successful non-profits.

Fisher House Foundation provides lodging for families while their service member is receiving care at a VA facility and scholarships to children of military families.

Final Salute works to end women veteran homelessness by providing transitional housing facilities and training.

Soldier’s Angels supports the active-duty and veteran community through their care packages, homelessness, and VA support initiatives.

K9 Partners for Patriots is a unique service dog training program that teaches the veteran to train their service dog from the beginning of the program. They offer a basic and graduate training class to teach basic and more advanced commands for the veteran’s service dog.

Stop Soldier Suicide offers emergency financial aid, housing assistance, mental health programs, and more free resources to the military community in effort to steadily decrease the rate of veteran suicides.

Connect: @Kaylahchanel | Kaylah@connectingvets.com