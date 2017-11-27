America’s most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Christmas decorations are seen at the North Portico of the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — With a few new touches, First lady Melania Trump has largely opted for a more traditional decor for her family’s first Christmas in the White House.
New this year are wreaths hanging from the exterior of every window and the glistening wintry branches lining the East Wing walkway. The Trump’s official Christmas ornament which features the presidential coat of arms surrounded by a wreath of holly was also on display. Among the standards is an 18-foot fir tree in the Blue Room and a traditional gingerbread White House.
The White House previewed the decorations for the news media on Monday, here’s a look at some of those trimmings:
First, here’s the 350-pound gingerbread White House:
The White House Gingerbread House is seen in the State Dining Room during a preview of Christmas and holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
And a closer view:
The White House Gingerbread House is seen in the State Dining Room during a preview of Christmas and holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Snowy trees line Cross Hall at the White House
The Cross Hall at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Christmas trees are seen in the Cross Hall during a preview of holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Christmas trees are seen outside of the Blue Room:
Christmas trees are seen during a preview of holiday decorations in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Here’s the entrance to the Blue Room:
The official White House Christmas tree stands in the Blue Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
An 18-foot fir tree takes center stage in the Blue Room …
The official White House Christmas tree stands in the Blue Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Can’t forget the Red Room
And here’s a closer look at the Trump Christmas ornament:
Ornaments on a Christmas tree at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
A few more decorations in the Red Room:
Detail shot of Christmas decorations in the State Dining Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
A display of candy as part of Christmas decorations are seen in the Red Room during a preview of holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
The State Dining Room
Christmas decorations are seen in the State Dining Room during a preview of holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
The State Dining Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The gorgeous East Wing walkway:
Christmas decorations in a hallway of the East Wing of the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Christmas decorations are seen in the East Wing during a preview of holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
The East Room
Christmas trees are seen during a preview of holiday decorations in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
A Nativity scene and Christmas trees are seen during a preview of holiday decorations in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
The China Room
Place setting are seen on a dining table in the China Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Place setting is seen on a dining table in the China Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
