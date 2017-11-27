America’s most famous address is decorated for the holidays

gettyimages 880222550 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Christmas decorations are seen at the North Portico of the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON  —  With a few new touches, First lady Melania Trump has largely opted for a more traditional decor for her family’s first Christmas in the White House.

New this year are wreaths hanging from the exterior of every window and the glistening wintry branches lining the East Wing walkway. The Trump’s official Christmas ornament which features the presidential coat of arms surrounded by a wreath of holly was also on display. Among the standards is an 18-foot fir tree in the Blue Room and a traditional gingerbread White House.

The White House previewed the decorations for the news media on Monday, here’s a look at some of those trimmings:

First, here’s the 350-pound gingerbread White House:

gettyimages 880161752 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

The White House Gingerbread House is seen in the State Dining Room during a preview of Christmas and holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

And a closer view:

gettyimages 880161870 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

The White House Gingerbread House is seen in the State Dining Room during a preview of Christmas and holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Snowy trees line Cross Hall at the White House

gettyimages 880221620 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

The Cross Hall at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

gettyimages 880201520 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Christmas trees are seen in the Cross Hall during a preview of holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas trees are seen outside of the Blue Room:

gettyimages 880151890 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Christmas trees are seen during a preview of holiday decorations in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Here’s the entrance to the Blue Room:

gettyimages 880201904 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

The official White House Christmas tree stands in the Blue Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

An 18-foot fir tree takes center stage in the Blue Room …

gettyimages 880201182 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

The official White House Christmas tree stands in the Blue Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Can’t forget the Red Room

gettyimages 880202756 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

And here’s a closer look at the Trump Christmas ornament:

gettyimages 880222628 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Ornaments on a Christmas tree at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A few more decorations in the Red Room:

gettyimages 880201168 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Detail shot of Christmas decorations in the State Dining Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

gettyimages 880220430 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

A display of candy as part of Christmas decorations are seen in the Red Room during a preview of holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The State Dining Room

gettyimages 880221736 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Christmas decorations are seen in the State Dining Room during a preview of holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 880201884 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

The State Dining Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The gorgeous East Wing walkway:

gettyimages 880222600 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Christmas decorations in a hallway of the East Wing of the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

gettyimages 880238340 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Christmas decorations are seen in the East Wing during a preview of holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The East Room

gettyimages 880237470 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Christmas trees are seen during a preview of holiday decorations in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 880237692 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

A Nativity scene and Christmas trees are seen during a preview of holiday decorations in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The China Room

gettyimages 880221584 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Place setting are seen on a dining table in the China Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

gettyimages 880222520 Americas most famous address is decorated for the holidays

Place setting is seen on a dining table in the China Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

