America’s most famous address is decorated for the holidays

WASHINGTON — With a few new touches, First lady Melania Trump has largely opted for a more traditional decor for her family’s first Christmas in the White House.

New this year are wreaths hanging from the exterior of every window and the glistening wintry branches lining the East Wing walkway. The Trump’s official Christmas ornament which features the presidential coat of arms surrounded by a wreath of holly was also on display. Among the standards is an 18-foot fir tree in the Blue Room and a traditional gingerbread White House.

The White House previewed the decorations for the news media on Monday, here’s a look at some of those trimmings:

First, here’s the 350-pound gingerbread White House:

And a closer view:

Snowy trees line Cross Hall at the White House

Christmas trees are seen outside of the Blue Room:

Here’s the entrance to the Blue Room:

An 18-foot fir tree takes center stage in the Blue Room …

Can’t forget the Red Room

And here’s a closer look at the Trump Christmas ornament:

A few more decorations in the Red Room:

The State Dining Room

The gorgeous East Wing walkway:

The East Room

The China Room

