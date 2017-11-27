VA just made getting info on your doctor so much easier!

By Jonathan Kaupanger

Growing up, our family doctor had the unfortunate name of Dr. Doolittle. It wasn’t just the whole “talk to animals” thing that threw me with him, I was a dancer, he was big into Community Theater, and we did several shows together. Friday, Saturday and Sundays could find us shaking our asses on stage together then on Monday he’s telling me to turn my head and cough.

It was all just too close for me. If only there was an easier way to find out more about your doctor before going for an appointment. Well, in fact, there is and it’s a new part of the VA’s Access to Care website: Our Providers.

The online directory now lets you can dig up information on the VA’s 40,000 full and part time physicians, dentists, advance practice nurses and psychologists. You can find where your VA medical team received training or from where they got their professional degrees.

You won’t be able to find all the info on this site. You can find the VA facility name, the occupation, gender and the service line where the practitioner is assigned. You do need to know either the state or the VA facility to start the search. The searches can be conducted by state, VA facility name, occupation, gender and the service line where the person is assigned. The information is updated each month.

If you’re looking for even more information on your medical providers, you can always contact your local VA medical center. If you’re looking for more facts about your physician, the Federation of State Medical Boards has that information for you at the www.docinfo.org site. You can find information on any doctor that’s licensed to practice in the US.

The online directory is part of VA Secretary, Dr. David J. Shulkin’s initiative of providing more transparency to VA’s healthcare. Now at www.accesstocare.va.gov, not only can you find information about your medical care team you can locate information on wait times and how the local medical center compares with other facilities in your area as well as nationally.

