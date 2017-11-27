Retired Marine Colonel steps into heated Alabama Senate Race

By Matt Saintsing

A retired Marine Colonel— and former aide to White House chief of staff John Kelly— is planning to launch a write-in campaign in the intensely contested Alabama Senate race.

Both The Daily Beast and The Washington Post report Lee Busby of Tuscaloosa, Ala. will announce a long-shot write-in campaign Monday night.

“Alabama is not happy with the two choices we have down here. They are not appealing,” Busby told The Daily Beast.

According to The Post, Busby will run as an Independent and will employ a social media strategy to drum up support.

Busby doesn’t believe either candidate—Roy Moore or his Democratic rival Doug Jones—is fit for office. Moore is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct after The Post initially quoted four women claiming he initiated a series of sexual encounters when they were underage.

In the two weeks since the story was first reported, several other women have come forward claiming sexual improprieties by Moore, who has denied the allegations.

Busby’s looming announcement comes at a time when Republican officials in Washington and Alabama have all but ruled out a write-in campaign against Moore as it could potentially split the Republican vote and give Jones a victory.

Several Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called on Moore to exit the race.

Busby said he wasn’t “certain of the truth” when it comes to the allegations. He told The Post “It has created enough distaste in my mind.”

“As a voter, I don’t need to get to the bottom of it.”

Busby is optimistic he can encourage support from both Jones and Moore supporters. “The people of Alabama are not going to be represented by someone who supports a liberal abortion policy,” Busby told The Post.

“I’m extremely concerned about the Democratic Party in Alabama. I don’t think they reflect Alabama’s views.”

Busby served in Baghdad, Ramadi, and Fallujah in Iraq and trained soldiers in Afghanistan as a defense contractor. When John Kelly was a Lieutenant General, Busby served as his vice chief of staff.

The special election is scheduled for December 12, 2017 to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate after Jeff Sessions resigned in February to serve as U.S. Attorney General.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com