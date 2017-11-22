Pence visits injured service members at military hospital

BETHESDA, Md. — Vice President Mike Pence has paid an early Thanksgiving visit to injured service members.

Pence and his wife, Karen, met privately Wednesday with five patients undergoing treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

They later met with recovering patients, relatives and doctors and other caregivers at a USO facility on campus.

Among those the Vice President met with included a woman with a prosthetic right leg wrapped in pink gauze tape, a single amputee and a double amputee.

Pence told the doctors and staff at the USO Warrior and Family Center that they give their best to America’s best.

Pence wished all a Happy Thanksgiving before departing to prepare for his own holiday travels. He is spending Thanksgiving with his son, who is a Marine.

