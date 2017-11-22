8 of 11 missing personnel from Navy Aircraft crash have been discovered

A U.S. Navy plane carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa on Wednesday afternoon, while en route to the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, leaving eleven missing

According to the U.S. Navy, currently, eight people have been rescued and they are in a “good condition,” the 7th Fleet said in a statement posted on its website.

All personnel were transferred to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) for medical evaluation and are in good condition at this time but the names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification. Search and rescue efforts for the three missing people are continuing with the U.S. Navy and MSDF ships and aircraft involved.

According to the 7th Fleet, the C-2 was conducting “a routine transport flight” carrying passengers and cargo from U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in western Japan to the Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea when it went down.The plane is assigned to a logistics support squadron deployed to the U.S. Naval Air Facility in Atsugi, near Tokyo.

The U.S. Navy Twitter account has been providing updates on the situation as they receive more information as well as President Trump.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Eight personnel recovered following C2-A Greyhound crash and transferred to #USSRonaldReagan for medical eval. In good condition. Search and rescue for three personnel continues. More to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 22, 2017

The @USNavy is conducting search and rescue following aircraft crash. We are monitoring the situation. Prayers for all involved. https://t.co/1AxmegKqvu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Prior to the latest exercise with the MSDF, the Ronald Reagan had engaged in exercises with two other U.S. aircraft carriers in the Sea of Japan in a show of force amid North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats. The nuclear-powered carrier’s home port is Yokosuka, also near Tokyo.

In June, the U.S. Navy’s guided-missile destroyer Fitzgerald, which is also part of the 7th Fleet, collided with a container ship off Japan, killing seven U.S. sailors. October saw a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E helicopter burst into flames as it made an emergency landing near the U.S. Northern Training Area in Okinawa.

A family assistance center is online at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Families who live off base in Japan can call 0468-16-1728. Families living in the United States can call +81-468-16-1728 (international); families who live on base can call 243-1728 (DSN).