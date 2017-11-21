VetStory Podcast: It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a …

By Phil Briggs

While the Navy didn’t find it funny, it seemed that almost everyone found the recent drawing in the skies near Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, hilarious. Well, almost everyone. Podcast Host, Juvenile Humor Expert and Navy Veteran, Phil Briggs attempts to have a meaningful discussion with Social Media Editor, Abby Hartley, about significance of the pilot’s ode to “military members”.

Covered in this episode:

It’s Penis in the Sky

What is about Men?

Throughout History

Proper use of a Sky Penis

Bad Joke … only meant to offend NK

You can also subscribe to get all the latest Connecting Vets podcasts on iTunes!