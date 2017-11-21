Incarcerated veterans and the VA: getting help before and after jail

By Jonathan Kaupanger

My brother, who was probably struggling with a mental illness, was in and out of jail until an early death in 1993. Today his crimes would most likely fall under the unnecessary criminalization of mental illness category. After the first time in jail, he just sort of gave up.

The VA has two specialized programs to make sure veterans don’t fall into that same trap: the Health Care for Reentry Veterans (HCRV) and Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO). These programs are not a legal service– Veterans Affairs can’t do that– but they focus more on prevention.

The specialists in HCRV work with veterans who are approaching their release dates from both state and federal prisons. Through this program, the VA helps to assess any needs the veteran may have once they are released. When the veteran is out, they are provided with individualize follow-up to help with medical, mental health and social services, including employment. Since 2007, the VA has provided outreach to nearly a thousand state and federal prisons and have helped over 73,000 vets. The HCRV web page has information for each state, including information on what to do when veterans are up for parole.

On the other side of things are the VJO specialists. Every VAMC has a VJO specialist. Their goal is to keep veterans from extended incarceration by giving them direct outreach, assessments, as well as help with case management in local courts and jails. VJO specialists are members of Veterans Treatment Courts and other veteran-focused court programs. They also provide veteran-focused training to local law enforcement.

Veterans helped with VJO and HCRV staff usually have mental health and substance use disorders at rates that are higher than vets seen elsewhere in the VA system. The efforts of these programs seem to work in getting veterans access to VA care. These veterans are typically more willing to get help in the first place, 92 percent look to the VA for mental health support and 72 percent get help for substance abuse though the VA, according to a department fact sheet.

Possibly the most difficult part of this process is finding the incarcerated veterans in the first place. To help with this problem, the VA came up with the Veterans Reentry Search Service (VRSS), which is a tool that lets prison and jail staff identify inmates with a military service record. Take for example the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. At first California thought that 2.7 percent of its inmate population were veterans. Once the data was checked against the VRSS, the actual number was 7.7 percent. That’s just about 5,000 veterans who would have been forgotten about!

If you would like help for a veteran who’s getting ready for release from a state or federal prison, you can use these state-specific resource guides which will list ways to find work, housing and other services. The state or community HCRV specialist can be found here.

Connect: @JonathanVets1 | Jonathan@ConnectingVets.com