Don’t break the bank this holiday season

Wouldn’t it be decadent if we could buy anything, at any price, for everyone on our holiday shopping list?

Sounds good, but unless you’re Oprah, it’s a bad idea.

This holiday season, be smart, eliminate stress, and make a budget for your holiday list. Here’s the secret and even multi-millionaires do this, how do you think they got so rich? The are money-smart.

Make a list

Obvious, right? But how often have you wandered through stores, wasting time and energy looking for that “perfect something?” Know before you go. Make a list of everyone you want to buy a gift for, and create a budget for each gift on the list. Add up those numbers, and make sure you can afford the big fat number at the bottom of the page. And then… the hardest of all… stick to it.

When you’re budgeting for the holiday season, don’t forget the trimmings: holiday meals, cocktails, hostess gifts, and special events.

Use cash and not credit

No matter how tightly you stick to your budget, if you pay with a credit card and don’t pay it off completely at the end of the month, you’re overspending.

Studies show that paying with a credit card is less painful than paying with cash, so shoppers end up spending more money. But if you pay with cash, you’ll stick to your budget, because you can’t spend more than you have.

Price comparison

Again, know before you go. Do online price checks for items at different stores. You may find that shopping online actually gives you the best price, with the least amount of effort. Everyone talks about Cyber Monday, but the truth is, you can find all the same Black Friday store deals online too. No need to fight for a parking spot and stand in endless lines on Friday when you can do it from your living room, in front of the fireplace nibbling leftover pumpkin pie.

Shop early

The sooner you start comparing prices, the sooner you’ll make smart decisions. Waiting until the last week means you’ll buy anything at any price. If you hate stores, do it online. Free shipping = time savings. How much is your time worth?

Coupons

All the major retailers offer coupons during the holidays, often different coupons for different weekends. Most coupons are day-specific, so before you go shopping, check to make sure you have the latest coupons. Throw out last week’s coupons and replace with this week’s coupons.

Search “coupon code”

Before you hit “buy” for that online purchase, open another window and search for a coupon or promo code for that retailer. Retailers share unadvertised codes on social media and with coupon aggregators. Free shipping or 20% off can be a real savings.

Use your smart phone when you’re in line

Last minute checks for extra savings or coupons while you’re standing in line is a thing. No printing, just show the cashier the bar code. You’d be surprised how often you find a coupon for your store or item.

Take inventory on the details

Wrapping paper, gift bags and holiday decorations can add up. Check last year’s supply before you go crazy in the Target wrapping aisle.

Double up when you find a deal

There’s no reason you can’t get the same gift for different people. Need hostess gifts for parties? Buy several of the same item.

Thrift stores

Thrift stores are the new “discount” stores. Looking for that special one-of-a-kind item? You’d be surprised what people donate. You’d be more surprised what wealthy people donate.