America’s oldest veteran is asking for help

By Amanda M. Macias

WASHINGTON — America’s oldest veteran has a simple request: to spend the rest of his life in his home.

At 111 years old, Richard Overton is a supercentenarian and the oldest verified World War II veteran.

He still walks, makes plenty of jokes and has lived in the same East Austin home since 1945.

Earlier this year, Overton was admitted to a local hospital to undergo treatment for his third bout of pneumonia. After fighting pneumonia, which was found in both lungs, Overton returned home to rest in lieu of going to a care facility.

“We gotta keep him in this house,” third cousin Volma Overton said in a recent interview. “Moving him out of this house is what’s going to put him in the grave.”

Which is why his family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Overton’s in-home care.

“Richard has outlived all of his closest relatives and is in need of 24/7 home care. We are asking for donations to keep him living in his home instead of a nursing home,” according to the GoFundMe page.

In the last 10 months, more than 4,000 people have contributed to the $250k goal.

Below is a short documentary about Richard Overton: