West Point Cadet, Simone Askew named Rhodes Scholar

Remember Simone Askew? The first black woman to lead the Long Grey Line at the U.S. Military Academy? Her leadership achievements continues to grow as she one of the 2017 Rhodes Scholars.

The Fairfax, Virginia, native became the first black woman to serve as first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy — the highest position in the cadet chain of command at West Point.

Her mother told reporters over the summer: “That leadership is something I’ve seen throughout her life — wanting to be first, wanting to be the best, wanting to win, in sports, in academics, in every aspect of her life. … And to serve others, as well.

Askew is a member of the Army West Point Crew team and developing leaders as the Cadet-in-Charge of the Elevation Initiative. She is a graduate of Air Assault School, an EXCEL Scholar, a member of the Phi Alpha Theta Honorary National History Society, a recipient of the Black Engineer of the Year Award for Military Leadership, and holds the highest female Recondo score during Combat Field Training II for the class of 2018.

She also received the Pinnacle Award from the Black Women’s Agenda in Washington, D.C. Her undergraduate thesis focused on the use of rape as a tool of genocide and mass atrocity. At Oxford, she will read for an M.Sc. in Evidence-Based Social Intervention.