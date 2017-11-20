US Forces Japan on lockdown after drunk driver kills Japanese man

by Jake Hughes

All US forces stationed in Japan are under Tier 3 Liberty after a Marine killed a Japanese citizen while driving intoxicated.

Local police arrested 21-year-old Marine Nicholas James-McLean late Sunday on both suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury or death and driving under the influence of alcohol last Sunday morning in Okinawa, Japan. It has been confirmed that James-McLean tested blew over three times the legal limit on a breathalyzer. He was driving his personally owned truck when he smashed into local man Hidemasa Taira, 61, who was driving a smaller truck.

As a result of the crash, All US forces in Japan have been placed under restriction. “Tier 3 Liberty” means that no service member, regardless of rank, is allowed to consume or purchase alcohol. In addition, service members in Okinawa have been restricted to base.

It is unknown when the restriction will end; however, commanders have been instructed to begin mandatory training on responsible alcohol use and acceptable behavior immediately.

“When our service members fail to live up to the high standards we set for them, it damages the bonds between bases and local communities and makes it harder for us to accomplish our mission,” U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement posted on its website.

This is not the first time US troops in Okinawa have caused serious trouble. Calls by local Okinawan citizens for the removal of all US forces can be traced as far back as 1995, when two Marines and a sailor abducted and raped a 12-year-old schoolgirl. In 2013, when a US service member was charged with assaulting a Japanese woman, over 65,000 local nationals protested US military presence in Japan.