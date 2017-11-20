Our Holiday Gift Guide: Shopping Vet

What better way to support each other than by buying “vetrepreneur” items for holiday gifts?

Here’s a list of some of our favorites from vet business owners we’ve featured on ConnectingVets:

Bottle Breacher: Hand crafted bottle openers, made by active duty service members and veterans. You used 50 caliber ammo to defend our country down range, now you can use it to enjoy your favorite cold one.

Merica Bourbon: Whiskey is so American, George Washington used it to muster federal troops.

RumiSpice: Started by a team of vets who saw an opportunity to empower local Afghan women and their economy. Hand-harvested saffron and spices directly from Afghanistan.

Splinter and Things: Handcrafted wooden flags and challenge coin holders.

Grunt Style: You don’t have to be a Veteran to wear Grunt Style, but you do have to love Freedom, Bacon and Whiskey. Grunt Style provides more than apparel, it instills pride.

Combat Flip Flops: With a tagline like, “Unapologetically, we make cool stuff in dangerous places,” Combat Flip Flops fulfills its mission by providing jobs and investing in people who desperately need it. Flip flops are made in Bogata, sarongs are handmade in Afghanistan by local women, and Peacemaker Bangle and Coinwrap are sent to the US straight from artisans in Laos.

MilSpin: Proving that manufacturing in the US isn’t dead, MilSpin is a small metal shop owned by two brothers who are ex-Marines. They create military fidget spinners and bar accessories.

Counter Strike Coffee: Single origin and small batch, artisan roasted coffee blends.

Medals of America: Military medals, badges, patches, challenge coins, rank, rates and insignia, as well as great military clothing.

Blanco Cigars: Quality tobacco, from two brothers and one son, all of whom served.

Alpha Outpost: Be prepared for any situation with these survivalist subscription boxes, including everything from a machete to a full campfire cooking set to a big game skinning kit.

Redline Steel: Custom steel manufacturing of home decor, including monograms, flags, and personalized signs.

Sword & Plough: Repurposed military surplus material, transformed into durable and fashionable bags that people could use every day.