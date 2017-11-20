Challenge your family to a Thanksgiving trivia throw-down

By Jonathan Kaupanger

So, you think you know everything about Thanksgiving? Here are a few Thanksgiving bits and pieces that might keep you and your loved ones busy while everyone is waiting on the bird to cook. Do this trivia game on Thanksgiving, and the person who gets the least amount of points has to do the clean up after dinner!

Simple rules, one point for every correct answer, take one point away for every wrong answer and two points for each extra credit named correctly, subtract three for each extra credit you get wrong.

A baby turkey is called a poult. A female turkey is a hen. What do you call a male turkey, and how did that name originate? The first presidential pardon of a turkey was in 1947 by President Harry Truman. After its pardon, the turkey goes to the unfortunately named Frying Pan Farm in Herndon, Virginia to live out the rest of its days. Except for in 2009. Where did that turkey go after its presidential pardon? (Extra Credit: Why are two turkeys pardoned every year?) What does Mary and her Little Lamb have to do with Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving as we know it is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November. For two years though, Thanksgiving was celebrated on the third Thursday in November. What were the years we had Thanksgiving early? (Extra Credit: Not all the States moved Thanksgiving up a week; how many states refused to do this?) More than 770 million pounds of cranberries are consumed on Thanksgiving. If you strung all the cranberries produced in North America just in 2007 together, they would stretch from Boston to LA almost 600 times. How do you tell if a cranberry is ready? (Extra Credit: The cranberry is one of only three fruits that are native to North America, what are the other two native fruits?) In 2007, Americans ate 690 tons of turkey during Thanksgiving. That’s equal to the weight of the entire population of what island nation? (Extra Credit: What’s the average, per person, amount of fat that you eat on Thanksgiving?) In 1953 the TV dinner was born when a Swanson employee over-ordered turkeys and was left with 260 tons of frozen birds. How many refrigerated railroad cars does it take to hold 260 tons of turkey? (Extra Credit: The first TV dinner was turkey, cord-bread dressing and gravy, peas and sweet potatoes – both topped with a pat of butter. How many of the first TV dinners were made and what did they cost?” Turkeys are 70 percent white meat and 30 percent dark meat. Two-thirds of American’s prefer white to dark meat, but some don’t eat turkey at all. What percentage of American’s actually eat turkey on Thanksgiving? (Extra Credit: On average, how many turkeys are cooked each year?) My mother-in-law makes the absolute best pumpkin pies ever! Don’t tell her that at the first Thanksgiving in 1621, the pilgrims didn’t serve pumpkin pie. How did they serve pumpkins? (Extra Credit: How many pumpkin pies does my mother-in-law make each Thanksgiving?) Mature turkeys have over 3,500 feathers. Only male turkeys actually make a “gobble, gobble” noise, but if you can’t see the birds, or hear them, how can you tell the sex of turkeys? (Extra Credit: Give details on exactly what the difference is on this…)

Answers:

Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be the US’ official bird. Thomas Jefferson did not. Rumor has it that Ben started calling male turkeys “Tom” in retaliation to Jefferson wanting the bald eagle as our National bird. In 2009, the turkey President Obama pardoned was named “Courage.” After the pardoning, Courage was sent on an all-expense paid trip to Disneyland, because where else does a pardoned turkey want to go except for Disneyland!? (Extra Credit: Just like the runner up in Miss America, two turkeys are pardoned “in case the first turkey become unavailable.” I wonder if “unavailable” is turkey talk for being roasted?) President Abe Lincoln issued a proclamation making Thanksgiving a national holiday, thanks to pressure from writer and editor Sarah Josepha Hale. She is most famous, however, for writing the children’s poem, “Mary’s Lamb,” which we all know today as “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” In an effort to extend the holiday shopping season and so give the economy a kick, FDR changed Thanksgiving in 1939 and 1940 to the third week in November. (Extra Credit: 16 states refused the change.) If you want to know if a cranberry is ripe, throw it at the ground and measure how high it bounces. If it bounces more than four inches, it’s ready to be picked! (Extra Credit. The two other native North American fruits are grapes and blueberries.) American’s eat, roughly, the weight of the population of Singapore each Thanksgiving. (Extra Credit: A typical Thanksgiving meal has about 229 grams of fat, per person. That’s more than 3 to four times the amount of fat you should eat in a day!) It takes 10 refrigerated railroad cars to hold 260 tons of frozen bird. (Extra Credit: There were 5,000 of the first TV dinners made and they were sold for 98 cents each!) According to the National Turkey Federation, only 88 percent of American’s have turkey on Thanksgiving. (Extra Credit: About 68 million turkeys are cooked each year, 46 million for Thanksgiving and another 22 million on Christmas. Give or take one or two during the rest of the year.) The Pilgrims served their pumpkins stewed. (Extra Credit: Who cares how many she makes, as long as she makes one that is only for me to take home all to myself. Yes, I am a pig for pumpkin pie!) You can tell the sex of a turkey by the shape of their poop. (Extra Credit: Male turkey poop form a spiral on the ground. Female turkeys leave a “J” shaped poop. I think this is a good thing to end on, don’t you?)