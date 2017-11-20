8 tips to help keep the holiday weight off this year

By Jonathan Kaupanger

“There goes the chair. But to tell the truth, I’m too fat to care! I ate a meatball off the floor right over there. Ah, you don’t give a damn when you’re fat as I am!” That’s just a couple lines from one of my most favorite Bette Midler songs called “Fat as I Am,” and its one that I sing often at this time of year. An excuse if you will…

But you really don’t need to gain too much weight during the holidays if you don’t want too. Here a few tips that are pretty simple to introduce into your busy holiday schedule.

Get moving. And count the calories you burn too. In many cases, it’s pretty easy to move around during the holidays. Walking through a store burns about 200 calories per hour, but if you want to really check, try this calculator. If you know what you’ve burned off, then you know what you can pack back on. A slice of pumpkin pie is about 316 calories, so three hours of shopping means two slices of pie! At least that’s Kaupanger logic. If you already work out, then add an additional 10 minutes to your routine. Don’t have an extra 10 minutes laying around you say??? Of course you do. It takes 10 minutes to unload the dishwasher, fold one load of laundry, vacuum a room, clean a couple toilets… there are so many things you can cut out! Things that aren’t so much fun to do during the holidays anyway. And really, no one cares that you have a dirty bathroom if you look hella good! Have realistic expectations! If you plan on losing 10 pounds this holiday season… I guess it could happen, say if you have a butcher knife and a Hoover Wet/Dry Vac and do your own liposuction. Instead of “I’m going to lose 10 pounds before the end of the year,” try a more simple and realistic, “I’m not going to gain 10 pounds in the next month and a half!” Eat your damned breakfast! We all know it’s the most important meal of the day. But logically if you eat in the morning, you’re not going to be as hungry. And eating first thing in the morning can help you control your appetite for the rest of the day. Say no to seconds! If you feel satisfied, stop! You can have seconds tomorrow, and leftovers are so damned good anyway. The less you eat on Thanksgiving means you have more to have later… I know there’s a flaw to my logic in there somewhere, but you get the point, don’t you? You are worth only the best! If you only eat what looks tastiest, you’ll feel like you’ve not only treated yourself, but your cravings will melt away. Talk a bit. It’s hard to eat when you’re talking. Unless you’re one of those people who can eat with an open mouth. If that’s the case, I don’t want you talking to me, I’ll put you at the kiddie table and you pork up with the little ones. But I digress, the more you spend catching up with friends, the less time you have to eye the dessert table. Practice portion control. Let it become a habit. If you start now, by next holiday season you’ll be eating like a little bird!

Connect: @JonathanVets1 | Jonathan@ConnectingVets.com