Teaching your brain to forget about fear is almost a thing

For someone with PTS, one of the central issues is that they just can’t escape fearful thoughts. An article in Brain and Behavior earlier this year describes this as a “pathological fear conditioning with a failure to recall extinction.” Basically, even after a veteran has been out of combat for a while, a loud sound car backfiring in the street could still make them experience combat-level fear. Even though the cause for their fear is gone, the fear never went “extinct.”

Enter transcranial direct current stimulation, or tCDS.

tCDS has been around for a while; you can think of it as a much gentler, modern version of “shock therapy” in that it involves running an electric current through part of the brain. More recently, it’s been used to treat conditions like depression, schizophrenia and even with chronic pain. This study, the first on veterans with PTS, was done at the Providence VA Medical Center in Rhode Island.

“Prior to this study, we completed a similar study in volunteers without post-traumatic stress disorder with promising results,” said the study’s lead investigator and neuroscience researcher, Dr. Mascha van ’t Wout-Frank, in VA’s Research Currents blog. “However, given that PTSD has been associated with persistent fear, it was crucial to test these ideas in people with PTSD to see whether our ideas had merit and whether tDCS would have similar effects on these people.” 28 veterans were in this first group.

Researchers used a form of fear conditioning that used a harmless-but-annoying electric shock to the fingers, and for the neutral stimulus, used colored lights. At first, all the veterans were shown the lights while they received electric shocks. Then later, they were shown the same lights, but didn’t get shocked. That last part tries to induce “extinction learning,” or the process of learning that a certain stimulus no longer predicts an unpleasant event.

In this experiment, stress was measured via how much the subjects’ palms sweat. The amount of sweat often shows emotional excitement, so when the vets palms got sweatier when they saw the red lights, researchers knew they were experiencing stress because of the earlier negative stimulus.

Half of the vet volunteers got 10 minutes of tCDS while going through their extinction learning. The other half received tCDS right afterwards, trying to induce “extinction consolidation” when info is processed into memory.

Here’s the exciting part: the 14 subjects that received tCDS during the conditioning time showed slightly less perspiration on their hands. Their brains began to un-learn their fear.

By stimulating a specific “fear” part of the brain (the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, to be exact) during the extinction learning period, neurons in that area are more likely to start sending signals. The researchers think they can use this to help veterans remember that some triggers no longer mean something bad will happen, and therefore overcome PTS-related fear.

tCDS hasn’t been approved by the USDA yet, but you can find some devices online that are sold for home use. Dr. van ‘t Wout-Frank said that unless you know exactly what you’re doing, you probably should not do it alone.

“I would therefore strongly urge everyone not to try this at home without proper guidance from a clinical or research team. Even though one could easily find online videos of people doing just that,” she said. “With tDCS, it is important to know where you want each electrode to be in order to stimulate the brain in the intended way. Also, how long you will stimulate and with what intensity is important to avoid side effects and obtain the intended effects.”

The next part of this study will include a much larger sample of vets and will combine tDCS with trauma-based exposure therapy. Dr. van ‘t Wout-Frank sais,” We hope to see if this approach can reduce PTS symptoms and increase quality of life.”

