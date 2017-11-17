Pentagon releases report on sexual assaults occurring on bases worldwide

By Matt Saintsing

For the first time, the Pentagon has released data on the number of sexual assault reports on military installations worldwide on Friday.

The report, provided by the Department of Defense’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, specifies the total number of sexual assaults reported across all services for fiscal years 2013 through 2016.

The data shows which installations received the most reports with Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, the Navy’s largest base, topping the list with 270 reports.

Rounding out the list is the Army’s Fort Hood, Texas; Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington; Naval Base San Diego, and the Marine Corps’ Camp Lejune in North Carolina and Camp Pendleton in California.

The number of reports doesn’t mean the incidents occurred at that installation, but instead, point to where the service member is receiving assistance with the sexual assault report. The Pentagon said the incidents could have occurred “while on deployment, while away on leave, or even prior to entering the military.”

Joint Base San Antonio received the second highest number of reports in 2016 with 211, up from 198 in 2015.

The breakdown of data shows Army installations have the most reports in each of the last 3 years. In 2016, Army posts received 2,205 reports of sexual assault. Navy bases received 1,285, while Air Force bases received 1,043. Marine bases received 825 in 2016. The other cases occurred either at joint bases or in combat zones.

When it comes to combat zones, the Pentagon received 125 reports of sexual assaults in 2016, up from 118 the previous year. While 2016 saw a bit of an uptick in reports, the trend is decreasing as there were 305 reports of sexual assault in combat zones in 2013.

The report estimates that in 2016 alone, 32 percent of service members who experience sexual assault report it, up from 25 percent in 2014 and 2015.

It also coincides with recent reports of sexual harassment and assault allegations against men in politics, Hollywood, and the media.

Click here to read the full report.

If you’re active in the military and have survived military sexual assault, click here. If you’re a veteran, click here.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com