Navy admits one of its own drew massive penis in the sky

By Matt Saintsing

Some are calling it obscene, others say it’s hilarious. One thing for sure is that the naval aviator, and amateur artist, responsible for the ad hoc skywriting is in some serious trouble.

The Navy has apologized after one of its pilots used his aircraft to draw what appears to be a sizable penis outline in the skies above Washington state on Thursday.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

The airborne phallus was noticed by residents of Okanogan County, Wash, who subsequently complained to CBS affiliate KREM 2.

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable,” the Navy told KREM 2.

The imaginative pilot flew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, about 90 miles north of Seattle.

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

Federal Aviation Administration officials told KREM 2 that there is nothing they can do “unless the act poses a safety risk.”

While the FAA may not be able to regulate morality, the U.S. Navy has indicated it will deal with the incident internally.

At least one parent who took photos of the creative skywriting said to KREM 2 that she was upset over the idea of explaining the image to her children.

