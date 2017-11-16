Military families will soon have more flexibility when moving

By Matt Saintsing

In the military, dropping everything to pack-up and move comes with the territory, and often without much warning. This can leave military families with precious little notice to not only physically move, but to tie up loose ends like selling a house, buying a new one, or figuring out where to enroll kids in school.

An initiative attached to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), annual defense spending bill, is heading to President Trump’s desk that will give military families some much-needed relief and flexibility when it comes to ill-timed moves.

“Military families provide our service members the unwavering support they need to carry out their missions and keep us safe,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), in a statement. “Frequent moves make it difficult for military spouses to pursue their career or complete their education, and for children to finish every school year in one location.”

The Military Family Stability Act, co-sponsored by New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, will increase flexibility for military families by allowing them to either move early or remain at their current duty station up to six months while their spouse begins a new assignment.

“The military has had to adapt and evolve to meet the challenges they’ve faced over more than a decade of active military engagements across the globe. The policies affecting their families should as well,” said Blunt.

“This bill is a step in the right direction, and will provide more flexibility for families to make decisions that are best for them.”

A 2014 study conducted by the Military Officers Association of America found that 90 percent of military spouses who are women are either unemployed or underemployed. More than half have cited concerns about their spouse’s service as a hurdle for would-be employers.

Introduced in May by Blunt, the Military Family Stability Act was attached to the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, an annual defense spending bill.

The bill has wide support from major veteran service organizations including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com