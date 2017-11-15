VA drags appointment scheduling into the 21st Century! (finally)

By Jonathan Kaupanger

Scheduling appointments at the VA medical centers just got a whole lot easier! You can now schedule your primary care and some specialty care appointments online. All you need is a My HealtheVet premium account to do it too!

We’ve all had to face those two horrible little words, “please hold,” while on the phone. And before you can protest, you’re relegated to the black hole of hold muzak. And then when someone does pick up, the “that date doesn’t work, what about…” game kicks in.

No more!

Right now there are about 100 VA facilities where online scheduling is available, as well as their associated Community Based Outpatient Clinics. VA is adding more appointment types for the future, and is working to make online scheduling available at all VAMCs next year. The list of all facilities currently taking online appointments is located here.

Using the online scheduler is easy. You do, however, need to be registered as a patient at the My HealtheVet and have a premium account. The only other requirement is that you must have had a primary care appointment at the facility where you are trying to schedule your online appointment. If you aren’t sure about scheduling your specialty care appointment through this system, just contact your local VA facility for more information.

