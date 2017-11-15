Three chords and a dream for veterans and the military

By Phil Briggs

In a kick off to the holiday season, and a special thank you to our vets, “America Salutes You and Wall Street Rocks Presents: Guitar Legends for Heroes” — a live benefit concert in New York City. The concert, hosted by country superstar Trace Adkins, will feature some of rock and roll’s greatest guitarists in a ‘Guitar Hero’ type battle.

Funds raised at the event will go towards veteran’s issues.

The concert is November 29 at Terminal 5 in New York City. It will be televised nationwide and simulcast on ConnectingVets.com and WJFK-AM 1580 in Washington, DC on December 23.

Trace Adkins will co-host with Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk.

Special performances by:

The evening is dedicated to our heroes as a “thank you” to our military, veterans and their loved ones, and will raise funds for the high impact charities that support them.

Some of the Charity Recipients of the night include Headstrong, Psych Armor, The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Hope For The Warriors and Warrior Canine Connection,

All made possible by our presentation sponsor, The Independence Fund, and other corporate sponsors including American Airlines, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens, The National Football League, Broadridge and TIBCO, with Text-To-Donate provided by AT&T.

