Report: Green Beret killed by Navy SEALs in Mali over stolen money

By Matt Saintsing

A shocking account published Sunday evening may shed some light on the murky details surrounding the death of Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, a Green Beret with the Army’s 3rd Special Forces Group.

Citing five members within the U.S. special operations community, The Daily Beast reports that Melgar was killed by two members of the elite SEAL Team Six after he uncovered the SEALs were stealing from a fund used to pay intelligence sources.

After the plot was discovered by Melgar, the two SEALS offered to cut him in, according to The Daily Beast. Early morning on June 4, Melgar lost consciousness and eventually stopped breathing, following an argument between the three special operators. He was pronounced dead by asphyxiation at a French clinic later that morning.

In October, the New York Times reported that the SEALs were under investigation for Melgar’s death at a compound near the American embassy in Bamako, Mali.

While it’s unclear if Melgar’s death was accidental, or not, the cover-up by the SEALs described by The Daily Beast was meticulously planned. The SEALs first claimed Melgar was intoxicated while grappling in the compound where Petty Officer Anthony DeDoplh, a mixed martial arts expert, according to The Intercept, positioned Melgar in a chokehold.

Usually, the U.S. government announces combat and noncombat deaths alike, but Melgar’s death was not initially revealed by AFRICOM. That’s because according to The Daily Beast, then-U.S. Special Operations Command-Africa head Brig. Gen. Donald Dolduc was “skeptical of the initial reports from the outset.”

On Monday, the New York Times reported that the two Navy SEALs under investigation in the death of Melgar “have also been under scrutiny” for the theft of money from a fund used to pay informants.

Melgar was a Special Forces Engineer Sergeant, and a native of Lubbock, Texas. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2012, and began training to become a Green Beret in 2013. He served two tours in Afghanistan.

SEAL Team Six is among the American military’s most elite commando units tasked with conducting highly sensitive often clandestine missions around the world, including the May 2011 raid into Pakistan that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden.

