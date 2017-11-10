Veterans Day kicks off Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week at the VA

By Jonathan Kaupanger

This year, Veterans Day is on the first day of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. In recognition of this, the Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting several Stand Downs in communities across the country.

Stand Downs are events that usually typically last one to three days. The Stand Down provides homeless veterans and those at risk of becoming homeless with access to many different services and supplies. Things like food, shelter, clothing, health screenings and benefits counseling are all located in one convenient location. Basically it’s one-stop shopping for support services that will help veterans exit homelessness.

“By reducing homelessness among veterans by nearly 50 percent since 2010, we have made significant progress in ensuring every veteran has a place to call home, but there is more to be done,” said VA Secretary David J. Shulkin. “Every Community can help veterans in need – not just during National Veterans and Military Families Month or this week – but seven days a week, 365 days a year. VA will not rest until every veteran has access to safe, permanent housing.”

By working with the VA and federal, state and local partners, Connecticut, Delaware and Virginia and more than 50 cities have effectively ended veteran homelessness. For more information on Stand Downs you can contact your local VA medical center or visit the VA’s website here. Below you will find the Stand Downs that are scheduled between now and the end of the year.

