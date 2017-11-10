Monster presents its ‘Best Companies for Veterans 2017’

By: Kaylah Jackson

For the past three years, job-search site Monster.com has reached out to their experts and asked them to nominate which companies showed the most genuine commitment to veterans. Here is their list:

ManTech – provides advanced technological services to the U.S. government in the areas of defense, intelligence, law enforcement, science, administration, health, and other fields. Intelligent Waves – a veteran-owned small business that specializes in providing IT and communications support to a wide variety of U.S. government customers. US Customs and Border Protection – one of the world’s largest law enforcement agencies, is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S., while also facilitating lawful international travel and trade. Lockheed Martin– a global aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technology defense contractor. Booz Allen Hamilton – provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to major corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations. Schneider National– a provider of trucking and transportation logistics services. USAA – provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products, and advice to more than 11 million members who are serving or have received an honorable discharge from the military, plus their eligible family members. BAE Systems – an international defense, aerospace, and security company that delivers a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and customer support services. Union Pacific Railroad – North America’s premier railroad franchise, covering 23 states across the western two-thirds of the United States. Boeing – the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. Their products include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

Carl Germann, Editorial Operations at Monster, noted that “All of our winners had a dedicated team to veteran hiring and almost all of them are filled by veterans.”

He also advised veterans to make sure your resume is up-to-date and includes a complete list of your skills. Special things like security clearances and subject matter expertise are pluses for employers, so don’t be afraid to add them to your resume either.

The factors of a veteran-friendly company include support, attraction, engagement, and retainment, explained Evan Guzman, former Global Head of Military Programs and Engagement for Verizon and founder of The MiLBRAND Project.

For so many companies the idea of a “veteran hiring initiative,” sounds great, but in practice, it’s more than just having a heavy applicant pool. Veterans want to have chances to advance within a company, have mentors to guide them, and be comfortable knowing an organization offers programs to support military families.

