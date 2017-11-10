‘Craig and Fred’: a furry friendship forged in Sangin

By Matt Saintsing and Phil Briggs

In 2010, Craig Grossi, a Marine, found himself in the middle of some of the fiercest fighting to come out of the war in Afghanistan. He was doing intelligence work for the most elite fighters in the Corps, Marine Recon Raiders.

It was there, in the midst of war, that Craig found an unlikely friend: a little cream-colored dog he called Fred. Craig’s book, Craig & Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other, outlines Craig’s journey of joining the Marines, deploying to Afghanistan, and finding Fred.

Incredibly, Craig successfully brought his four-legged friend back to the US, where they both live now. Connecting Vets reporter Matt Saintsing sat down with Craig to discuss his book, his journey, and Fred.

About Craig:

Craig Grossi is a Marine, a combat veteran, and an author.

Covered in this episode:

Craig Grossi joined the Marines, and it wasn’t what he thought it would be

Found purpose in intelligence work

Deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 with the elite Recon Marines

Found a best furry friend in an unlikely place, Fred

How he smuggled Fred out of Afghanistan