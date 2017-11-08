Weekly recipe Wednesday: Coffee Rubbed BLT

The following recipe comes from our friends at Black Rifle Coffee Company. For more recipes highlighted in our ‘Weekly recipe Wednesday’ click here.

Guys …. what’s better than coffee rubbed bacon …. nothing. I can’t think of anything better than this combination!

Let’s get down and dirty with it! Bacon. Coffee. Lettuce. Bread. Tomato.

Coffee Rubbed BLT ingredients:

Thick cut bacon

Silencer Smooth (finely ground)

Bread

2 Romaine lettuce leaves

2 Slices of tomato, or 5 sliced cherry tomatoes — personal fave cherry tomatoes

Bbq sauce for spread

Directions:

Finely grind your Silencer Smooth (buy here) to an espresso grind Gently sprinkle the coffee grounds on your pieces of bacon and place your bacon in a skillet over medium heat to cook Cook your bacon until crispy crispy crispy and let cool while you toast your bread Place your clean lettuce, tomatoes, and dollop of bbq sauce on your bread Next, put your bacon on top of your lettuce and cover with your second piece of bread Eat and enjoy the gain of freedom