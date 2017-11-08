Tim Kennedy: “We are the baddest people on the planet”

By Eric Dehm

In early 2016, a popular Green Beret with a large social media following became a direct target of ISIS to the point where threats being made toward him were considered credible by the FBI.

That Green Beret’s response was to provide the terrorist organization with his address and an invitation to stop by and give killing him a try any time they felt like it.

If you know anything about Tim Kennedy the Special Forces sniper, former UFC Middleweight contender, host of History Channel’s “Hunting Hitler” a response like that, from him, likely didn’t surprise you.

Those who don’t know anything about him tend to realize fairly quickly that he’s not one to do anything in half-measures or hold back with his opinions, and that goes double for his feelings on America and his fellow Americans.

Remember your brothers in your own way…. But try to have fun while you are doing it. If they were alive they wouldn't want to hang out with you if you were being a depressed drunk whining bitch. #memorialday A post shared by Tim Kennedy (@timkennedymma) on May 29, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

“We are the baddest people on the planet,” Kennedy said during an appearance on The Morning Briefing.

“We are. Maybe we might be the most obese, we might be, sometimes, even the most lazy but we built the Golden Gate Bridge, the Chrysler building, we built those two towers before they were brought down by terrorists. We dug the Panama canal, we landed on the freaking moon and we did it using feet and inches, not meters and centimeters.”

His outspoken nature has even gotten him chewed out by his Army superior a few times, but never worried too much about it. Whether speaking out on women serving in Special Forces, his stance on the NFL’s kneeling protests, or any subject, Kennedy says he doesn’t worry about any “ass-chewing” that might result because he believes he’s correct. Not politically correct, but factually correct.

“The military is not a place for social experiments,” Kennedy said. “I don’t care about what agenda you have, it’s all about making sure our military is the most lethal fighting force on the planet. You can keep your social experiments in Congress, and you can keep it in the White House, and you can do whatever you want with it. Just don’t put it on us because we have to go overseas and fight with your little dumb experiments and men and women are going to be dying, brave men and women.”

He didn’t pull any punches during his fighting career and doesn’t in other aspects of his life, even when speaking to his fellow veterans on some of the issues he sees within our community. One thing he sees is too many vets thinking they are owed success simply because they served. Kennedy says that’s the same as looking for a handout.

“People need to come to us for business not because we’re vets, people need to come to us for business because we are the best for that job,” Kennedy said. “I hate entitlement in any form… and one form of that is the veteran saying ‘hey man, I served four years I deserve this.’ No you don’t! The only thing they promised you is three meals and a cot and a whole bunch of pain, hard work, bad knees and a bad back. That’s what they promised you. So now it’s on you to succeed. They gave you tools. The military, love ’em or hate ’em, they gave you tools and now you have to use them.”

