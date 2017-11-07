You know you’re a military family when …

Camaraderie and comradery: no matter how you spell it if you’ve been part of the military – even for just a short time – you’ve experienced it first-hand.
As our nation observes National Veterans and Military Families Month this November, Military OneSource invites you to take a quick look at some of the aspects of military life that make it unique.
You know you’re a military family member when:
- You rush to mail your holiday packages in early November
- You know the difference between Reveille and Taps
- You wonder why the national anthem isn’t played before the movie starts at your local theater
- Your furniture bears different colored stickers from many moves
- You watch out for the newcomers and help them settle in
- You have several sets of curtains – in storage – that may be perfect for the next set of quarters
- Words like ‘alert’ and ‘suspense’ mean little to your civilian friends
- You know by heart the Social Security numbers of each family member
- You can speak a clear sentence and be understood using a string of abbreviations (not sure about this one? How about, “We’re going to fly Space-A and then take advantage of MWR before we PCS – it’s going to be a DITY move.” If you understand this, you might be a military family member.)
- The license plate game gets off to a great start if you begin in the Exchange or Commissary parking lot – Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming are often in abundant supply
- Skyping in the middle of the night to reach a loved one on the other side of the world is normal
- Your kids learned how to ski in Garmisch, scuba dive in Rota, and surf in Waikiki
- There’s always room for one more at your Thanksgiving table, especially those far from home or separated from their deployed loved one
- Your December memories include fluffy snow on one continent and tropical rainforests in another, and
- You remember neighbors and friends you may not see again but are forever in your heart