You know you’re a military family when …

Camaraderie and comradery: no matter how you spell it if you’ve been part of the military – even for just a short time – you’ve experienced it first-hand.

As our nation observes National Veterans and Military Families Month this November, Military OneSource invites you to take a quick look at some of the aspects of military life that make it unique.

You know you’re a military family member when:

You rush to mail your holiday packages in early November

You know the difference between Reveille and Taps

You wonder why the national anthem isn’t played before the movie starts at your local theater

Your furniture bears different colored stickers from many moves

You watch out for the newcomers and help them settle in

You have several sets of curtains – in storage – that may be perfect for the next set of quarters

Words like ‘alert’ and ‘suspense’ mean little to your civilian friends

You know by heart the Social Security numbers of each family member

You can speak a clear sentence and be understood using a string of abbreviations (not sure about this one? How about, “We’re going to fly Space-A and then take advantage of MWR before we PCS – it’s going to be a DITY move.” If you understand this, you might be a military family member.)

The license plate game gets off to a great start if you begin in the Exchange or Commissary parking lot – Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming are often in abundant supply

Skyping in the middle of the night to reach a loved one on the other side of the world is normal

Your kids learned how to ski in Garmisch, scuba dive in Rota, and surf in Waikiki

There’s always room for one more at your Thanksgiving table, especially those far from home or separated from their deployed loved one

Your December memories include fluffy snow on one continent and tropical rainforests in another, and

You remember neighbors and friends you may not see again but are forever in your heart