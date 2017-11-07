Reading of the Names at ‘The Wall’

By Jake Hughes

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, volunteers will spend four days reading aloud each of the 58,318 names inscribed upon it.

65 hours.

That’s how long it will take to read the 58,318 names.

This event, called Reading of the Names, is only the 4th time all the names have been read aloud.

The Wall, along with the Three Servicemen Memorial and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial, makes up the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which was constructed in 1982, only seven years after the Fall of Saigon. It is one of the most visited memorials in Washington, D.C., with over 5.6 million annual visitors. Visitors are encouraged to attend.

We're asking all Americans to 'keep the promise' that was made 35 years ago to never forget. #TheWall35 pic.twitter.com/OZCeIEoVmr — Vietnam Vet Memorial (@VVMF) November 1, 2017

Volunteers from all across the country have descended on Washington to read the names. Reading will take place for approximately eight hours starting at 4 pm on November 7, and then for 19 hours daily from 5 am until midnight on November 8, 9, and 10.

Names will be read sequentially, based on date of death or reported missing:

Tuesday, Nov. 7: June 1956 to October 1966

Wednesday, Nov. 8: October 1966 to March 1968

Thursday, Nov. 9: March 1968 to April 1969

Friday, Nov. 10: April 1969 to May 1975

If you’d like to know when the approximate time a name will be read, click here.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is located along Constitution Avenue between 21st and 23rd Streets, northeast of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall. The VVMF Information Tent is located on the Henry Bacon Ballfield near the corner of Henry Bacon Drive and Constitution Avenue