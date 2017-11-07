Loosen your belts, the Veterans Day meal deals are upon us

by Jake Hughes

My dad once told me something so profound that it shaped me into the man I am today.

“Jake,” he said, “never turn down free food unless it’s coming from a stranger in a van.”

Veterans Day is all about honoring our nation’s vets, obviously. A lot, and I mean a lot, of restaurants are offering free or discounted food on or around November 11th. I don’t know about you guys, but I always feel really awkward asking for a military discount and things like that. It feels like… I don’t know, taking advantage of them or something. But at the end of the day, it’s a benefit you earned, so swallow your pride so you can swallow some free food.

Now, the first thing to note is that not all offers take place on Veterans Day. For example, the fun starts on Tuesday, November 7th, when Chipotle will be offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco from 5 pm to closing time. Next up is Denny’s, which will offer all-you-can-eat pancakes from 5 AM to noon, but only on Friday the 10th. Same goes for IHOP, which will give any veteran or service member a free order of red, white, and blue pancakes, again, on Friday, November 10th.

As for Saturday, the 11th, actual Veterans Day? Hooooo, boy. It would be easier to list what restaurants don’t have Vets Day specials. They range from 10% off to completely free, and I will list them all for you now. Let it never be said I don’t go all out for you people:

*Inhales deeply*

54th Street Grill & Bar, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Applebee’s, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, Back Yard Burgers, Baker’s Square Free Breakfast, Bar Louie, Black Angus Steakhouse, Bob Evans, Bonanza Steakhouse, Boston Market, Bruegger’s Bagels, Burntwood Tavern, Calhoun’s, California Pizza Kitchen, Cantina Laredo, Cattlemens Steakhouse, Chevys Fresh Mex, Chuck E. Cheese, Cicis Pizza, Cotton Patch Cafe, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Dunkin’ Donuts, Famous Dave’s, Fogo de Chao, Friendly’s Free Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner, Gatti’s Pizza , Glory Days Grill, Green Mill Restaurant and Bar, The Green Turtle, Hamburger Stand, Hickory Tavern, Hooters, Hy-Vee Free Breakfast, K&W Cafeteria, Krystal, Logan’s Roadhouse, Little Caesars Pizza, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Macaroni Grill, Main Event Bowling, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Max & Erma’s, Menchie’s, Mimi’s Cafe, Mission BBQ, Native Grill & Wings, Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, O’Charley’s, On The Border, Outback Steakhouse, Ponderosa Steakhouses, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Primanti Bros., Quaker Steak & Lube, Rock & Brews, Red Lobster, Red Robin, Rib Crib, Ruby’s Diner, Ruby Tuesday, Shari’s Café, Shoney’s, Sizzler Free Lunch, Tap House Grill, Texas Roadhouse, TGI Fridays, Village Inn, White Castle, Wienerschnitzel, Wild Wing Cafe, and World of Beer.

*Collapses*

Now, these are just the big ones. Your local restaurants might have even more deals. There are a ton of restaurants that had deals last year that may be reinstating them this year. And the fun doesn’t stop on Saturday Night, oh no! Golden Corral offers offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members on Monday, the 13th.

So this Veterans Day, indulge a bit. Treat yourself to some free pancakes or something. You’ve earned it.