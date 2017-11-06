Got Your 6 launches fellowship for veterans in entertainment

By Matt Saintsing

Celebrating its five-year anniversary, the veteran’s organization Got Your 6 is launching a new fellowship aimed at helping veterans shape a career in professional entertainment.

Got Your 6 has teamed up with Veterans in Media and Entertainment to offer veterans internships and career opportunities in the performing industry. The Veteran Fellowship Program will place veterans in corporate and creative internships, ranging from the business side, to on-set assignments.

Veterans selected as fellows of the program can plan to be paired with industry mentors, receive monthly training sessions, and take part in networking opportunities. This new effort, backed by Got Your 6 and Macy’s, will be officially launched tonight at the organization’s Storytellers event, at the Paramount Pictures lot.

“We applaud the entertainment community’s growing recognition of our veterans as the leaders and assets we know them to be,” said Iraq War veteran and Got Your 6 Executive Director Bill Rausch in a statement. “In the past, veterans were the best kept secret in Hollywood. Today, they are not only proving to be invaluable contributors in telling accurate and compelling veteran stories, they’re bringing their ingrained sense of teamwork and dedication to employers all over Hollywood.”

HBO Executive Vice President of Programming, Amy Gravitt, is a prime example of how an initiative such as this can touch the life of a veteran, and possibly change their career.

“Making the leap from the Navy into an industry internship was a dizzying and pivotal moment in my life,” said Gravitt. “I’m proud to work at a company that is providing that same opportunity for a new crop of veterans, with the help of Got Your 6 and VME.”

Created in 2012 with the support of some major industry players, Got Your 6 works to change the way Americans view veterans by showing of vets on film and television.

The group also runs the “6 Certified” program, which recognizes accurate portrayals of veterans.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com