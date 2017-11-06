VetBeard: Episode 1 ‘Shavers Remorse’

By Phil Briggs
Thousands of male Veterans have 3 things; a Beard, a Bike and a Gut, right?
So why did ConnectingVets Reporters Eric, Jake, & Matt re-boot their faces by shaving it all off? Phil Briggs discusses #vetbeard with them, and learns about “Shavers Remorse,” great Vet charities and some fun ways to make fun of each other’s face.
About [guests]:
Eric Dehm; Beard was Blonde with a touch of Gray. US Navy Veteran, ‘98-’11, OEF ’10-’11.
Jake Hughes, Beard was big brown and brawny. US Army Veteran
Matt Saintsing; Beard was Brown with a tinge of the ginge. US Army Veteran, 101st Airborne Div. ’03-‘09
Phil Briggs, Still has a slight goatee, US Navy Veteran
Covered in this episode:
- Shavers remorse
- Can you still be Amish?
- What is a smooth Criminal?
- Lift for the 22
- Hulk Hogan
- Hank Hill
- Boulder Crest Retreat
- Charles Manson
- My girlfriend didn’t recognize me.
- Hero Dogs