VetBeard: Episode 1 ‘Shavers Remorse’

By Phil Briggs

Thousands of male Veterans have 3 things; a Beard, a Bike and a Gut, right?

So why did ConnectingVets Reporters Eric, Jake, & Matt re-boot their faces by shaving it all off? Phil Briggs discusses #vetbeard with them, and learns about “Shavers Remorse,” great Vet charities and some fun ways to make fun of each other’s face.

Why, oh why, did they shave?

About [guests]:

Eric Dehm; Beard was Blonde with a touch of Gray. US Navy Veteran, ‘98-’11, OEF ’10-’11.

Jake Hughes, Beard was big brown and brawny. US Army Veteran

Matt Saintsing; Beard was Brown with a tinge of the ginge. US Army Veteran, 101st Airborne Div. ’03-‘09

Phil Briggs, Still has a slight goatee, US Navy Veteran

Covered in this episode:

Shavers remorse

Can you still be Amish?

What is a smooth Criminal?

Lift for the 22

Hulk Hogan

Hank Hill

Boulder Crest Retreat

Charles Manson

My girlfriend didn’t recognize me.

Hero Dogs