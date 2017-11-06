#VetBeard: Episode 1 ‘Shavers Remorse’

Follow along with the men of ConnectingVets all month.

By Phil Briggs

Thousands of  male Veterans have 3 things; a Beard, a Bike and a Gut, right?

So why did ConnectingVets Reporters Eric, Jake, & Matt re-boot their faces by shaving it all off?  Phil Briggs discusses #vetbeard with them, and learns about “Shavers Remorse,” great Vet charities and some fun ways to make fun of each other’s face.

Why, oh why, did they shave?

About [guests]:

Eric Dehm; Beard was Blonde with a touch of Gray.  US Navy Veteran, ‘98-’11, OEF ’10-’11.

Jake Hughes, Beard was big brown and brawny.  US Army Veteran

Matt Saintsing; Beard was Brown with a tinge of the ginge. US Army Veteran, 101st Airborne Div. ’03-‘09

Phil Briggs, Still has a slight goatee, US Navy Veteran

Covered in this episode:

  • Shavers remorse
  • Can you still be Amish?
  • What is a smooth Criminal?
  • Lift for the 22
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Hank Hill
  • Boulder Crest Retreat
  • Charles Manson
  • My girlfriend didn’t recognize me.
  • Hero Dogs

Listen Live