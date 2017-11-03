You can also subscribe to get all the latest Connecting Vets podcasts on iTunes!

Beards Explain the World: “What are we doing in Niger?”

By Phil Briggs

Both guests have glorious beards – but behind the chin curtain lies a wealth of knowledge. Reporter Matt Saintsing studied in Kenya. Eric Dehm served in Afghanistan. Together they school our host, Phil Briggs, on geography and global affairs. If you’ve ever questioned why US Special Forces are in Africa, listen to these beardazzled broadcasters break it down. You will learn more from Matt’s experience inside Africa, than anything you hear on the daily news.

About [guests]:

Matt Saintsing; Beard Color: Brown with a tinge of the Ginge. US Army Veteran, 101st Airborne Div. ’03-‘09 Studied abroad at Malindi, Kenya and University of Oxford. Earned MA in Political Science, Ohio University & BA in Government & World Affairs, University of Tampa.

Eric Dehm; Beard Color: Blonde with a touch of Gray. US Navy Veteran, ‘98-’11, OEF ’10-’11. Former Editor/Producer 1010 WINS, New York City. Graduate of Hofstra University, Degree in Broadcasting & European Studies.

Covered in this episode:

Pronounced Knee-Jair

A deeper look at Train Advise & Assist

Matt’s experience inside Africa

Open up a franchise; AQIM, AQAP, AQIS …etc

Why their recruiting works

The US Army’s John F Kennedy Special Warfare Center & School

Afghanistan in not in the Middle East