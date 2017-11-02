Go see The Game, The Tonight Show & more FREE with Vet Tix this month

By Eric Dehm
If you’re a veteran and a fan of music, sports, museums, theater or any other sort of live entertainment that you need tickets to, I have some very good news.
Vet Tix has tickets available, for free, to something in your area that you’ll be interested in.
The following is just a sample of the available events nationwide in November and, as you’ll see, there are some BIG ones.
For more info on these events, and a detailed list of events in your local area, you can visit the Vet Tix website and sign up for a free account today.
WHEATLAND, CA – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD 2017 AT 7:00 PM
LUKE BRYAN: HUNTIN’, FISHIN’ & LOVIN’ EVERYDAY TOUR – RESERVED SEATS
MIAMI, FL – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH 2017 AT 8:00 PM
GAVIN DEGRAW – LIVE IN CONCERT!
DETROIT, MI – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH 2017 AT 7:00 PM
DETROIT PISTONS VS. ATLANTA HAWKS – NBA – MILITARY APPRECIATION GAME!
NEW YORK, NY – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH 2017 AT 3:15 PM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – FULL SHOW
COLUMBUS, OH – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH 2017 AT 12:00 PM
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES VS. MICHIGAN STATE – NCAA FOOTBALL
GAINESVILLE, FL – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH 2017 START TIME TBD
UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GATORS VS. UAB – NCAA FOOTBALL
AUSTIN, TX – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH 2017 AT 7:00 PM
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS LONGHORNS VS. TEXAS TECH- NCAA FOOTBALL
