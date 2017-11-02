Go see The Game, The Tonight Show & more FREE with Vet Tix this month

By Eric Dehm

If you’re a veteran and a fan of music, sports, museums, theater or any other sort of live entertainment that you need tickets to, I have some very good news.

Vet Tix has tickets available, for free, to something in your area that you’ll be interested in.

The following is just a sample of the available events nationwide in November and, as you’ll see, there are some BIG ones.

For more info on these events, and a detailed list of events in your local area, you can visit the Vet Tix website and sign up for a free account today.

